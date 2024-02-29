Actor Igor Kapatov, who voiced the character Mishutka in “Good night, kids!” died at the age of 71. The Bashkir State Puppet Theater announced this on Thursday, February 29.

In the TV show “Good night, kids!” Kapatov has participated since 2001.

“The bright memory of Igor Albertovich Kapatov will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. The staff of the Bashkir State Puppet Theater expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” the theater said in a statement.

The cause of the artist's death is not specified.

Kapatov was born in 1953 in Nizhny Novgorod. In 1977 he graduated from the Gorky Theater School of Arts (course of Yu.M. Kopylov), after which, at the invitation of the famous director Vladimir Stein, he began working in the troupe of the Bashkir State Puppet Theater. And in 1982 he was accepted into the troupe of the State Academic Russian Drama Theater. In 1986 he graduated from the Ufa College of Arts.

In 2001, Kapatov moved to Moscow, where he acted in films and television series, played in the theater and voiced cartoons. He has 23 works in films and TV series, including roles in “The Investigation is Conducted by Experts. Ten years later”, “Women's Logic—”3, “Stargazer”, “The Long Goodbye”. In the TV show “Good night, kids!” Kapatov worked from 2003 to 2016.