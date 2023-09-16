The transfer market has come to an end, so Club Deportivo Guadalajara closed ranks for Apertura 2023, which means that the bet to shore up the lead will depend on the forward’s recovery José Juan Macías of the anterior cruciate ligament injury and joins the orders of Veljko Paunovic.
The 23-year-old striker continues to take firm steps towards recovery, so he will now have to continue with caution with his work at the club in order to receive a medical discharge in the coming weeks and then gradually reintegrate into work with the club. rest of the squad for the final stretch of this semester.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Despite being off the playing field for almost two years due to his knee injuries, the Aztec attacker shared news on social networks that boosts his recovery to resume his football career with the Sacred Flock and that is that he renewed a commercial agreement with Nike, who have given him their trust despite his difficult moments off the court.
After his return from Spain in early 2022, José Juan Macías He has been the victim of several injuries that have prevented him from recovering his best physical and football version that he showed in Club León and the Mexican team’s youth teams. However, it is expected that, around October, the attacker will already be available to the team. coaching staff headed by Veljko Paunovic for the closing of the regular phase or at least the Play-In or final phase.
#good #news #Chivas #José #Juan #Macías #received #injury
Leave a Reply