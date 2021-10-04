Every morning at 7 in your mailbox a privileged observatory on the world of sport. What has happened or is about to happen: analysis, comments, background, news, interviews, the best of Gazzetta.

Spalletti also wins in Florence and is 7 out of 7. The first to chase Napoli in the standings is Milan (-2) who won on the Atalanta pitch, imposing their pace from the very first moments of the game. The race for the championship, however, is still very long and in the wake of Inzaghi’s Inter (-4) there is also Mou’s Roma (-6), who returned to success against Empoli after the defeat in the derby. However, it was not just a football Sunday, on the contrary. After 22 years of waiting, Italy has returned to win on the streets of Paris-Roubaix thanks to the Italian and European champion Sonny Colbrelli, who has thus put the exclamation point on this season already to be framed. Strong emotions also from Jannik Sinner with the victory in Sofia of his fourth ATP tournament: now the Finals in Turin are a concrete goal. Finally, in America, the world championship took place: Marquez gave a spectacle in the MotoGP, while the Turkish Oncu, in Moto3, sowed terror.

If two years ago Milan in Bergamo had reached the darkest point of its recent past by taking 5 slaps, this time it has definitively confirmed its growth, with a further qualitative leap, breaking the Gewiss Stadium with authority. After just 28 seconds of play, Pioli’s team was already ahead thanks to Calabria’s goal. Then, at the end of the first half, came that of tranquility signed by Tonali and at 78 ‘the third with Leao, who has already reached 4 goals this season. In the final, Gasp’s team surprisingly returned to the game, finding first the goal of the flag with Zapata on a penalty and then that of the definitive 2-3 of the former Pasalic. Two goals that do not change the history of the match, conducted by Milan for 90 minutes (here the report cards). After the match Tonali spoke openly about the Scudetto and even Pioli did not hide: “As long as the boys ride this dream, at every match we have the opportunity to demonstrate that we can compete”.

Settebello Napoli, but there is also Mou’s Rome

Spalletti’s team never stops and, on the Fiorentina field, hits the seventh victory in as many league games (here the report cards). Lozano and Rrahmani the goals that overturned the initial advantage of Martinez Quarta. The worst page was written by a handful of idiots in the stands of the Franchi with their howls at the 3 Africans of Naples, who rightly infuriated Koulibaly who faced them openly. Returning to the field, the three points also arrived for Roma, who won 2-0 without too many headaches on Empoli with goals, one for half, by Pellegrini and Mkhitaryan (here the report cards). At the end of the matches there was also room for a curtain between Mou and the blue coach: “Great Spallettone, great. But what do you want to win all the games? In my opinion you must lose the next one away from home … “. For the record, Napoli’s “next away from home” is precisely the one with Roma. On the other side of the Tiber, however, things did not go so well: Sarri’s team, without a building, was overwhelmed 3-0 by Mihajlovic’s Bologna. Also in the afternoon, Tudor’s Verona won 4-0 over Spezia while Samp and Udinese gave a show by closing their match at 3-3.

Between mud and tears Colbrelli wins the Queen of the classics

The Italy of sport continues to write memorable pages in this 2021: after the European football championships, Jacobs, the 4×100 and the continental titles in volleyball, here is also the Paris-Roubaix that had been missing for 22 years. This time it was Sonny Colbrelli who hoisted the flag high, beating Van der Poel, one of the big favorites, and Vermeersch. After passing the finish line raised the bike to the sky – a bit like Ganna in Tokyo – he threw himself on the ground covered in mud as he was and burst into tears. What a year for him this 2021. In June he won the online test of the Italian championships and in September that of the Europeans, getting in the middle, so as not to miss anything, also the general classification of the Benelux Tour and the Memorial Marco Pantani.

Sofia is still from Jannik

The encore is served. Sinner returned to where he broke the ice last November and made his fourth ATP trophy, thanks to which he keeps the hopes of playing the Finals in Turin very much alive. In yesterday’s final he beat Gaël Monfils, clearly overcoming him with a 6-3 6-4. What made the difference in a balanced match on paper was the mental attitude and the bold beginning of Sinner, who this time did not suffer from drops in tension or moments of disorientation. The race for the Finals is open. In the Race, the ranking that qualifies the top 8 in the world, Sinner consolidates the tenth position. In this ranking Djokovic is first, Medvedev second, Tsitsipas third, Zverev fourth, Rublev fifth, Berrettini sixth, Nadal seventh, Ruud eighth and Hurkacz ninth. Rafa, however, should not be considered because he will only return in 2022.

In Austin there is none for anyone: Marquez is the king

He was expected and arrived. Marc Marquez triumphed in the Texan GP by hitting the seventh success out of the eight editions disputed. Race to be framed for the number 93 who, after an initial phase of study, managed to stretch up to manage the race in the last laps, then doing the lap of honor with the American flag and the number 69 in honor of Nicky Hayden, who passed away in 2017. Fabio Quartararo finished in second place, preceding Pecco Bagnaia, the only credible rival in the world before yesterday’s race. The points advantage of the French rider on Yamaha have become 52: an enormous 3 races from the end of the season. In Moto 2, however, the victory went to Raul Fernandez who took great advantage of the fall of his teammate and leader of the standings, Remy Gardner: now there are only 9 points of margin for him. In the Texan GP, ​​however, there was not only space for the show. During the Moto3 race there was a moment of pure terror when the Turkish Oncu, in the last lap of the race, suddenly swerved to the left while he was on the straight along with other riders, thus putting Migno out of the game in one fell swoop. Alcoba and Acosta. Incredibly and fortunately everyone came out unscathed from the accident, but the fear was great as evidenced by Migno’s angry outburst after the race. Oncu has already suffered his punishment: he will watch the next two races on TV. Fair penalty? According to Valentino Rossi, not so much. The Doctor was very hard after the race: “These guys don’t have to race, period. Some young people exaggerate, their behavior on the track is too dangerous ”.