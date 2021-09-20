SWERY is back with an investigative game that combines RPG features with life simulation.

Many of you probably recognize the name Hidetaka Suehiro, better known as SWERY, thanks to his work on Deadly Premonition. But, while we remember an adventure in the survival horror style that managed to make our hair stand on end, its creator returns to the terrain of mystery through a game of much friendlier appearance. The result of such a combination of ideas is The Good Life, a RPG with touches of life simulator that with its latest trailer has already set a release date.

An investigative adventure in which we will have to discover the secrets of an apparently idyllic townThe Good Life departs from other SWERY works but maintains that mysterious aura that will catch the attention of quite a few players. Leaving the survival horror with which he is known, SWERY proposes an investigative adventure in which we will have to discover the secrets of a seemingly idyllic town. However, in this proposal the peculiar element of everyday life is added, which will force us to carry out casual tasks in order to pay the protagonist’s debt in an open world game where there will always be something to do (and earn a little money).

But, as is evident, the core of the game lies in the mysterious town we moved to. In The Good Life, we play Naomi, a photographer from New York who moves to an English town whose inhabitants they turn into cats overnight. Therefore, Naomi must solve the enigma of the town through clues, talks and photographs that will take us through different parts of the place, which we can access both in human and feline form.

The Good Life aims to give a new perspective to the life of a photographer / detective, as it not only incorporates the classic elements of investigative adventures, it will also force us to focus on the daily needs of the protagonist. SWERY’s next game will solve your mystery starting from October 15th on PC via Steam, as well as on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, so there is not much left to experience this idea born of a combination of riddles and cats.

