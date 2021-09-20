With the incredible success of Deadly Premonition, Now Hidetaka ‘SWERY’ Suehiro worked on a new title. The Good Life is the latest effort from the developer and now, after a series of postponements, the game has a release date and a brand new trailer.

The Good Life is a “daily role-playing game” that follows the adventures of Naomi, a New York photojournalist who moves to the English town of Rainy Woods to pay off a huge debt. There are many options on the job front – players can earn money through photography, gardening, sheep shearing, jam making, milk delivery, casinos, and even cryptocurrency.

There will be twists, as well as a murder to investigate. But the most interesting thing is that the citizens of Rainy Woods will be able to transform into animals at night. Naomi will also be able to take the guise of a cat and will be able to use a variety of skills to progress through the story. Below you can take a look at the trailer.

The Good Life will arrive on October 15 and the game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Dualshockers