The publisher PLAYISM has unveiled the launch date for The Good Life, a very special RPG developed by White Owls from SWERY. The title will be available worldwide starting from next 15 October on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

To celebrate the announcement, the software house has released a new trailer dedicated to the game, let’s enjoy it together.

The Good Life – Trailer

The Good Life is a medium-sized open world game packed with quirky elements and fun mechanics. The player plays a New York City journalist, Naomi, who travels to Rainy Woods, a town in the English countryside that has a reputation for being the happiest place in the world, to do research. Naomi has a big debt and has accepted this assignment, given to her by a large company, to try to repay it. Rainy Woods hides a big secret. On full moon nights, the inhabitants turn into cats and dogs. Players can enjoy living in the city for a while as they try to unravel its mysteries. Take several photos and upload them to a virtual site called “Flamingo” to earn money.

As the story progresses, you can freely transform into a dog and a cat. Cats can climb walls and catch small animals. Dogs, on the other hand, can smell scents, dig holes, and fight other animals.

Cross Rainy Woods on sheep’s back!

Solve a murder in this peaceful country town.

Explore all of the quirky but pretty Rainy Woods.

Source: PLAYISM Street Gematsu