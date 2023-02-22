PLAYISM And White Owls Inc. have announced the arrival of a DLC for The Good Lifethe most recent title bearing the signature of Hidetaka Suehirobetter known as SWERY. This downloadable content is called “Behind the Secret of Rainy Woods” and the next one will be launched March 9th.

Inside we will put ourselves once again in the role of Naomi to take on 12 new side quests to help the residents of Rainy Woods and discover new secrets surrounding the town. The Good Lifeand is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find our review here.

Source: PLAYISM Street Gematsu