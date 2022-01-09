On Sunday, January 9, the second part of the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin, or Attack on Titan, as it is known in the West. The expectation is at the highest and many hope that MAPPA, the study in charge, surpass yourself.

Everything to close the saga of the Titans with dignity. In view of that, it does not hurt to know how much the series has left, and according to certain information, everything will be resolved in just 12 episodes.

The outcome of the saga will take three months

Where does this data come from? Well, nothing less than Funimation. There it is mentioned that the fourth season in total has 28 episodes. But today 16 of them are already available, so with a simple subtraction there are actually 12 left.

Of course, the information is completely reliable. What remains to be seen is whether that amount will be enough to cover everything that is comprised of the original manga by Hajime isayama, which is over.

Shingeki no Kyojin’s multiverse theory

Up to now Shingeki no Kyojin has an accumulated of 75 episodes without taking into account the one that is broadcast on Sunday in Japan and that will reach Crunchyroll Y Funimation.

Of these 25 correspond to the first season, 12 to the second and 22 to the third. The latter was divided into two parts in the same way as the fourth. Back then the work done by Wit Studio was praised by many fans, especially by himself Isayama.

Will there be more of Shingeki no Kyojin later?

At least for this mangaka the anime surpassed his work and that is why it had such a good reception from specialized critics. Many hope that MAPPA get to this level.

It should be noted that the episode count mentioned above refers to the main series. It does not take into account the alternates that narrate secondary stories and that until recently were located for the West. That content is handled separately.

With the second half of the fourth season of Shingeki no Kyojin It seems that the end of the series has arrived. Especially because its author, Hajime isayama, has no plans to resume his work or create a sequel.

Not even a story based on any of the characters. At least nothing in 2022, since this author commented in a message that he wants to rest. But not long ago the official account in Twitter He suggested there might be something else.

Fountain.