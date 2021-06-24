While Pixar, read Disney, premieres its latest bet, ‘Luca’, directly on its on-demand platform, Dreamworks opts for the traditional exhibition circuit. ‘Spirit: Indomitable’ hits theaters to the delight of the small audience

continuing a saga that already has several animated films and an Emmy-winning television series. The start of the franchise,

‘Spirit, the indomitable steed’, garnered an Oscar nomination in 2002. The velvety wild horse’s debut captured the hearts of many viewers with a visually striking thrilling tale. In 2017 their adventures in serialized format arrived on Netflix,

‘Spirit: Riding in Freedom’, with a script by Aury Wellington, who was in turn responsible for the script for this weekend’s premiere. They pick up the baton at the address Elaine Bogan, present in the recommended ‘Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia’, and Ennio Torresan, linked to the hit ‘The Boss Baby’.

The series was very well received, among the public and critics, winning a Daytime Emmy Award in 2019, in addition to fueling the fandom phenomenon by exploiting the concepts of courage and friendship. Continuing the saga with a new original feature film has provided the studio the perfect opportunity to explore the relationships between the main characters in more depth, although both the story and the technique are not out of the question.

The narration is simple, without fanfare, especially designed for the little ones. Perhaps for those who have seen the series, with its multiple ramifications and plot arcs, will not discover anything new. There are many chapters available online, including some interactive.

Here aesthetics are pampered more, but they share objectives. “It is a story that arises from a cast of well-known characters and a pre-existing world and tone,” Bogan said from the direction. The biggest monsters had already been dealt with. We already knew the tone, as well as the characters and their personalities. Our most important task was to take them from one end of the arc of their development to the other.

One thing that I was excited to explore as a topic was the idea of ​​embracing change as an opportunity to grow and become a stronger person.

Interview with director Elaine Bogan:

“We had the advantage of a saga already created, which meant working on a page that was not completely blank,” continues the filmmaker. “We knew who our characters were and what world they lived in, but we needed to figure out how to take all of that and go from there to provide both fans of the show and a newcomer with an exciting, fresh and new story. Screenwriter Aury Wallington has been with these characters for a long time, so she was able to come up with some great ideas. ”

A picture of ‘Spirit: Indomitable’.



Bogan also wanted his female characters to communicate the idea that it is important for people to support and encourage each other.

«As this film is aimed especially at a young female audience, we wanted to create role models that showed girls what they could be, not what they should be, ”he says. “I think the great thing about our three Amazons is that we not only explore them as strong, individual and unique female personalities, but also come from very different cultural backgrounds. So we hope they serve to adequately represent the need to support each other and the importance of bringing different perspectives and experiences to the table.

The production of the film

suffered a setback due to the pandemic, But the team was able to maintain a positive mindset while working away from the office. “There was no type of ego that got in the way of creating something beautiful together, and I think that is the dream of every producer,” they emphasize from production. “When it comes to working from home, we managed a bit on the fly. At a certain point, Ennio ran out of Internet, so he called me on Facetime and I showed him my computer with the phone to see details of the animation, while he was commenting on things to me. We managed to get it done by wanting it in the best possible way ».