The positions begin to approach again after the traumatic month of January where it seemed that Ousmane Dembélé had more than a foot and a half outside of Barcelona. In the last days of that transfer market, the French player was about to leave the Barça entity and join teams like Chelsea or PSG, who at the last minute decided to put the brakes on and not carry out such a risky operation, being able to sign him free. What they did not count on is that the situation of Ousmane Dembélé would take a surprising turn with the arrival of Aubameyang, the support of the public and the confidence of Xavi.
A few months ago the Frenchman’s representative and Barcelona could not even see each other, because the negotiations had not come to fruition nor had they been carried out in good manners. Contact has been resumed over the last month and yesterday there was a meeting between the Frenchman’s agent and Mateu Alemany. Any suspicion that the culé club had that Dembélé had signed a pre-agreement with PSG disappeared as quickly as it came, and at this point it must be recognized that the skilled winger who once played for Borussia Dortmund seems very determined to expand his contractual relationship with the Barcelona team.
It seems that there is good harmony between both parties and that everything will end up being solved, but at this point, despite the fact that Dembélé’s economic claims have decreased a lot, there is still no agreement on the economic issue. The rest seems more than closed, in terms of clauses, duration, etc.
This Thursday they will meet again and in principle it will be an increase in good news, but the topic of Ousmane’s renewal has changed so much that it is difficult to try to guess what the next move will be.
