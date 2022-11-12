First it was Alicia Florrick. Between 2009 and 2016, Julianna Margulies starred in The Good Wife, a series on the American free-to-air channel CBS that was camouflaged as the usual legal drama to reveal itself as a production that renewed and elevated its hackneyed television subgenre. Scripts measured to the millimeter that reflected reality with amazing speed, characters —protagonists, secondary and guests— cared for to the extreme, elegant and impeccable formal finish, capitular and long-running plots, doses of high comedy… In the 156 episodes of The Good Wife (for some reason, it is not available on any platform in Spain at the moment) there was talk of the Arab Spring, of Snowden, of anonymous, of bitcoin, of sexual abuse in the army, and all while the cameras followed the transformation of Alicia Florrick, holy Alicia, the good wife, into a different woman, independent and who ends up becoming a version of herself than her old self. past would totally disapprove. And she faced with that other woman who was willing to reach out to her when she needed it most.

Alicia Florrick is already history. And, as of this week, Diane Lockhart too. After that great series came another, a new Trojan horse that included much more than it seemed. There are few cases of series derived from another of success or prestige that have emerged victorious. A recent case is Better Call Saulof breaking bad. Another classic is Fraserof cheers. The Good Fight (in full Movistar Plus+; in Amazon Prime Video the first three seasons) rescued the character played by Christine Baranski in The Good Wife, attorney Diane Lockhart, and brought in several others (Marissa Gold, Lucca Quinn, David Lee, Kurt McVeigh, Elsbeth Tascioni) to tell a different story, a story of lawyers, of blacks, of Democrats, and of women in the United States. United of Donald Trump. In short, a story of how ordinary people try to get ahead in a world that no longer has anything normal or ordinary. Thus, what could have been a legal drama to use was revealed, on this occasion, as a deep satirical analysis, sometimes bordering on the cartoonish, of political and social current affairs.

Alan Cumming and Sarah Steele, in the sixth season of ‘The Good Fight’.

The Good Fight (2017-2022) It was one of the first series to reflect Donald Trump’s United States in fiction. When its writers were preparing the series, they took it for granted that its premiere would take place when their country was presided over by a woman for the first time, Hillary Clinton. The ultimate glass ceiling would have been shattered and Diane Lockhart, a staunch supporter of Clinton, could choose to walk away with a sense of duty accomplished (she wouldn’t because a pyramid scheme took all of her savings ahead of her). However, those first scenes had to be rewritten to adjust to reality: it was not Hillary who won, but Donald. The shadow of the Republican president and the political polarity that the country (and the world) has experienced since the rise of populism and extremism have flown over the six seasons that the series has completed. The fact that his action took place in a Chicago law firm with an African-American majority provided the perfect breeding ground to address issues that in The Good Wife they didn’t have as much lace. And the fact that the series was broadcast on a minority payment platform (it was one of the first productions of CBS All Access, now converted into Paramount +) gave them wings and freedom to do almost what they wanted.

Audra McDonald, Liz Reddick in ‘The Good Fight’.

At the controls of everything are the screenwriters Robert and Michelle King, who now also analyze, with their usual brilliance, the different manifestations of evil in the supernatural series. Evil (on Syfy). In an interview with EL PAÍS in 2018 they explained how, in a slightly twisted way, Trump managed to get The Good Fight would become a better series. “The Good Wife started in 2009 and ended in 2016, the Obama years [su presidencia duró de 2009 a 2017]. Trump is making everything easier for us. But we also wanted to show in the series the liberal reaction, the tendency to go crazy when a president is not one of their own. It is not only satirizing Trump, but also satirizing the left’s reaction to Trump.”

That satire, that point of madness, gradually conquered The Good Fight almost devouring it. The legal drama went into the background to focus on circumstances or characters that sometimes bordered on surrealism. The third season included the histrionic lawyer Roland Blum (Michael Sheen), who was in charge of taking the plot down the path of post-truth and fake news. Meanwhile, the characters of Diane and Liz (Audra McDonald) joined a secret anti-Trump resistance group. Those chapters also included animated and musical shorts to explain specific concepts. The seeds of paranoia had been planted and were already bearing fruit.

Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart in the final season of ‘The Good Fight’.

The pandemic left the fourth installment half-finished and with an (unplanned) ending that addressed the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, reviewing all kinds of conspiracy theories related to the sexual predator who was found hanged in his cell in August 2019. Before, everything The first episode of that installment had taken place in a parallel reality in which Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 elections. In the fifth season, and after a brilliant start that reviewed what happened in the toughest months of the pandemic both in reality Like the characters in the series, her surrealist side led her to introduce a plot in which a parallel justice system was proposed, administered by citizens, with Judge Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin) at the helm.

The sixth and final installment has led Diane Lockhart to experiment with a therapy based on hallucinogenic drugs while on the street the climate of confrontation is such that a civil war seems to be approaching. In its penultimate chapter, a billionaire proposes to buy the Democratic Party (hasn’t another billionaire done the same thing with Twitter?) to completely refound it. The approach is simple: if we take reality to the absurd we have… something very similar to reality.

Christine Baranski, in ‘The Good Fight’.

Many of the plots reviewed in these last few paragraphs have not been the best of The Good Fight. And yet, her characters, her dialogues, her internal winks and meta-references, her elbows to the accomplice viewer, have kept her very much alive as one of her favorite cult titles. Everything, both when she goes to the wild side and when she regains her temper, has turned The Good Fight in what it is, one of the freest series and one that has best reflected how the world became crazy, crazy, crazy.

