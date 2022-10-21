The world is at war, the economy is collapsing, and Diane Lockhart has decided to take ketamine. Something happens when the protagonist of The Good Fight —the most sagacious and sharp-witted lawyer on our screen— decides to spend a period freaked out with an anesthetic to dissociate herself and experience alternate but softer dimensions in the face of the feverish present.

If something characterizes the King series in these six seasons it has been a fine-tuned thermometer for the last five years. So that hallucinogenic drift of its plots in the most disturbing and absurd era of the century so far makes sense. That is why it is not surprising that the woman who got hooked on microdoses of LSD to resist without losing efficiency in the face of the blow of the Trump era, now, directly, wants to settle in another reality without caring what others think when they see her.

That Diane, as white and privileged as she is, goes to a clinic with luxury marbles and satin masks to put on makes perfect sense in 2022. And although here it will always be in favor of John Slattery appearing doing whatever, It irritates this moralistic patina when seeing how even on television drug use will not be criminalized as long as it is supplied by a guy pretending to be a doctor with a white coat and expensive horn-rimmed glasses.

Now that even in San Francisco they denounce a gentrification of hallucinogen use to accommodate the luxury habits of the super-richif something proves us that Diane Lockhart enketamined and happy is that today it will be ugly to take drugs and it will be extremely worrying depending, of course, on how bulky your wallet is.

