Ophthalmological examination in a center of the Baviera chain of clinics.

When the pandemic broke out, Clínica Baviera went into survival mode: eliminated the dividend charged to 2019, signed two five-year loans in March for 10 million euros; A month later, it contracted a line of credit for another 10 million and presented an ERTE for 87% of the workforce in Spain and similar figures in Italy and Germany (which saved 1.3 million in social security contributions). It also renegotiated contracts with suppliers and creditors and eliminated spending on marketing campaigns to a minimum. The result, a year later, is that it has increased its profits by 9% with a turnover of 122 million, only 1.4% lower than that of the pre-pandemic stage. And that during the confinements their centers were closed, only pending to attend to emergencies. The result is that the group’s treasury now has 10.6 million (at the end of 2019 they had a net debt of 5.8), and they plan to open more clinics.

“We have passed year one of the pandemic. We have suffered, but we have to tackle 2021 with strength ”, sums up its founder and CEO, Eduardo Baviera. He is, together with his brother Julio, the visible face of a group that since 2017 is in the hands of Chen Bang (79% of the shares), one of the largest fortunes in China and owner of the healthcare chain Aier Eye Hospital Group. A partner who, describes Baviera, “is a giant, with 400 clinics, 40,000 employees. It gives us knowledge to know how to face the future; strategic vision when making key decisions, although in the field we work independently ”.

The cooperation between the Chinese and Spanish groups is crystallized in a company, Aier Global Vision Care, of which Baviera is a director, and from which the relationship flows “to mainstream knowledge in the best possible way”. Although Bavaria is a very small business branch for investors, made up of 88 ophthalmological centers in Spain (59), Germany (22), Italy (6) and Austria (1). All the clinics are their own, with 1,211 staff, the vast majority full-time and full-time (only a small part makes their work compatible with public health).

The pandemic has impacted a part of the population, the elderly, who are one of the largest client groups for Bavaria, usually to treat diseases related to the retina and cataracts. Although its strategy is now aimed at expanding the market in another segment: that of people between 45 and 75 years old, most of whom have tired eyes. During the presentation of results, Fernando Llovet, medical director and co-founder of the chain, described it: “We have the challenge of presbyopia surgery, which represents a significant percentage of our surgical activity. We are now in a position to operate on presbyopia with the same efficacy and safety as refractive surgery ”.

They want this intervention to become as common as the treatment of eye diseases such as myopia, hyperopia or astigmatism in people who do not want to depend on glasses and have surgery. “With a tired view, very few people operate, 1% or 2%. Imagine if it is still a long way, because those who do it are very happy ”, supports the CEO.

At the same time, they have expanded their telemedicine services pushed by the confinements. “We have been with the digital transformation for two years. The situation accelerated last year, the mentality of our doctors and our staff helped us ”, says the executive. Now they carry out about 1,000 video consultations a month and say that patients feel more informed, because they can answer questions before going to the consultation, “and they have the peace of mind of always having someone on the other side.”

For now they have not noticed another of the impacts of this crisis: the lower economic capacity of their clients. “We are prudent in the economic sphere. If, as the main organizations say, the unemployment rate rises, then that will impact us. Here two opposing forces play: our good trend of popularization and recruitment [de clientes] and, against, the individual economic position of each patient. We will adapt, for that we are a company without debt ”. The delinquency, for now, they keep it at bay since they charge to the day the treatments. Nor are they going to change their rates – “this is not the time” -.

They also have another tailwind: the rise of private health in full overflow of the public. In fact, they are doing more cataract operations than before the covid and in several communities they carry out operations with agreements with the public service. In markets like Germany, their sales have even grown. That is why it is surprising that the company’s price remains flat, perhaps because it is a value with little movement in the market. “Without a doubt, that is a reality, and that affects the attraction of potential investors. It has been a year in which many companies have lowered the price, we have grown in profits by 9%, I imagine that there is some prudence in investors regarding the visibility of 2021 and 2022. It seems that we are coming out with vaccines, but the impact on the global economy is still unpredictable ”.

The group’s 2021 investment plan will take almost all of the profit reaped last year and its steps go in several directions. They talk about giving a boost to your retinal unit, new openings, and the modernization of current facilities. They have also launched the Baviera Academy, to promote training and knowledge. Always confident that shareholders will continue to support the company without rushing to grow.

“We have acquired local clinics, although more than clinics were people who joined the project. We do not think about franchises, it does not go with our way of understanding medicine or the business model. We believe that certain protocols are lost, or certain rigor, or that it is not so easy. But we are of organic growth. It is slower, but more secure, predictable, it has fewer risks ”, defends the CEO. He says that shareholders accompany him in his understanding of the business. “I remember they told me when I entered:” Let everything stay the same. ” Obviously it can’t be the same because life is changing, but I realized that they liked slow growth ”.