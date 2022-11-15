The Good End 2022 arrives, the cheapest weekend of the year and the best opportunity to buy much more for less. The best? The wide variety of items available from all brands, and it is that every year more stores join this great commercial event that, for several years, has been held throughout Mexico.

What is the Good End?

The Good End is a commercial event that is celebrated, since 2011, throughout the national territory. It is a initiative promoted by the Government of Mexico itself with the objective of stimulating the national economy, as well as improving the relationship with private companies. This initiative is inspired by Black Friday or American Black Friday; however, it is celebrated a few days before, almost always seeking to coincide with the celebrations of November 20.

When is the Good End 2022 in Mexico?

This year, the Good End begins early in the morning on Friday, November 18 and ends at the last minute of Monday, November 21. In total, there will be four days of offers that, on many occasions, can range between 50% and 70%. Hence, it is an ideal opportunity to buy all those products that we want or need so much.

What offers can I find during the Good End?

During the Good End you can find a wide variety of offers in all areas or sectorsFrom technology to shoes, toys, clothing, pets, home and office items, auto parts and much more.

The offers, on the other hand, depending on the brand and the article, can range between 50% and 70%. That is why many buyers take advantage of these days to purchase all those products they need and even plan their purchases for the coming months. Also, also It is an ideal event to buy, for example, Christmas gifts.

These are the categories with the greatest discounts during the Good End

During the Good End you can find offers in all areas; however, it is a fact that some are in greater demand and also more interesting discounts. Next, we share with you which are the categories with the greatest discounts during the Good End:

Offers on cell phones for the Good End

If you need to change your cell phone, you should definitely take advantage of the offers during the Good End because you can acquire a high-end device for much less than its original value. Brands like Samsung, Xiaomi or Motorola will be present at this great event. A good option? The Samsung Galaxy A53 that will have a 21% discount or the Xiaomi Pocophone M5s Dual SIM that will have a 13% discount.

Offers in technology

The Free Market discounts In the area of ​​technology they are, without a doubt, the most interesting because they allow us to take home equipment from the best brands and with magnificent features without requiring such a high investment. A good example of this is the Hisense 50a65hv 50′ Screen that has an impressive 44% discount, as well as the Apple Macbook Air with a 15% discount. Like these, many more articles in the area of ​​technology, printers, video game consoles, laptops and much more.

Fashion and clothing at the Good End

The best and most recognized clothing brands, both national and international, will be present at the Good End. That is why, if you need running shoes, this is the best time to buy them because Adidas, Reebok or Nike, just to name a few, will have great discounts in footwear, but also in t-shirts, jackets, exercise clothes and much more. Clothing, both for children and adults, will have discounts that, depending on the garment, can reach up to 70%.

Our recommendations

The Good End is, without a doubt, one of the best opportunities of the year to shop and save money in the process. But for this it is essential that we organize ourselves because there are a few days and, additionally, in the case of products that are in high demand, they can run out before the end of the event.

The best recommendation? Make a list of the products you want, establish priorities and detail the characteristics of each one. For example, in the case of electronic items, determine what are the essential functions that it must have and in the case of clothing or footwear, clearly determine the size, colors and so on. Hence the recommendation to investigate this type of product a little in advance because that way it will be much easier to buy them while the offers are available.

Secondly, It is advisable to only make purchases in reliable stores such as Mercado Libre, especially when they are online. Remember that there are people or organizations that seek to take advantage of others to defraud and more in events of this category. Opting for what is known and safe is the best protection we can have.

The Good End are four days of amazing deals which, on many occasions, can range between 50% and 70%. Not in vain is it the cheapest weekend and with proper planning it is possible to make the most of it.