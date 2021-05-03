Season 4 of The Good Doctor began airing on ABC (United States) on Monday, November 2, 2020 and returned on January 11 of this year. Also, the show made its debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday April 9 to the joy of fans.

With its premiere in Latin America on April 12, what more than one wondered was when it was going to be known if the fiction would be renewed for a season 5. The information has finally been confirmed.

The series, which follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, played by Freddie Highmore, He leads the 10.00 pm time slot on ABC, something that has allowed him to get new chapters that will be part of his fifth cycle.

What is The good doctor about?

The medical program takes us to see Shaun, a young surgeon with autism and sage syndrome, who uses his extraordinary gifts in the surgical unit at St. Bonaventure Hospital. Its captivating plot has led it to position itself as one of the most viewed on the chain.

As with medical series, these are not unrelated to world events. In season 4 of The good doctor, the production decided to include the consequences of the spread of the coronavirus in the United States in its plot.

On the other hand, fans are closely following the broadcast of this cycle, which presented us with one of the best kept surprises of the show: the pregnancy of Lea (Paige Spara), Shaun’s girlfriend.