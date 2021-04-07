One of the most popular series on television finally premieres its new chapters in Latin America. The good doctor season 4 announced its release date on Amazon Prime Video.

Developed by David Shore and starring Freddie Highmore, the episodes, which hit American television on November 2, will lead us to learn more about Shaun Murphy.

The good doctor 4 trailer

What will happen in season 4 of The good doctor?

If you are one of those who faithfully follows the series, you will know that Shaun and Lea they consolidated their relationship in the last chapters issued. As Shore mentioned months ago to Deadline, the new installment will emphasize the development of the couple and explore the bonds they will create.

On the other hand, the producer indicated that the fiction will have several changes within the San José St. Bonaventure Hospital, in which we will even see the surgeon assuming a high-ranking role in order to see how he puts his skills into practice.

Release date and time of The Good Doctor 4 on Amazon Prime Video

Through its social networks, the streaming service reported that the series will be available from April 9, 2021. Regarding the schedule, check the list by country:

Peru – 3.00 am

Chile – 5.00 am

Argentina – 5.00 am

Ecuador – 3.00 am

Colombia – 3.00 am

Mexico – 2.00 am

Venezuela – 2.00 pm

How to watch Amazon Prime Video for free?

Like the rest of the services, streaming also has a free trial period. The user will only have to access www.primevideo.com, enter their data; With this, you can have access for seven days to all the content of the portal. After this stage, the right to see the movies and series will be S / 16.99.