Season 4 of The Good Doctor began airing on the small screen on Monday, November 2, 2020, after its broadcast was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular fiction was on hiatus after premiering its fifth chapter. However, after a long wait, the show returned on January 11, 2021 through ABC television. Next, we mention all the details so you do not miss the premiere of the 20th installment of the medical drama.

When and at what time does episode 20 of The Good Doctor 4 premiere?

Chapter 20 of The Good Doctor 4 will arrive on Monday, June 7, 2021 through the ABC medium. The episode will be available starting at 8:00 pm, United States time.

In the case of Peru and other Latin American countries, the program will premiere chapter 8 on the same date and time through the channel Sony Channel.

The good doctor 4, chapter 20 – trailer

In the episode called Go it will be seen a critical moment for the Dr. Shaun Murphy, since he will have to perform a risky surgery on a patient when he is suddenly cut off in the hospital in Guatemala.

Likewise, the relationship between Dr. Lim and Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma deepens as they overcome difficulties during surgery.

The good goctor – official synopsis

A young surgeon with Savant syndrome, a type of autism, is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital. Can a person who does not have full abilities to relate to people really save their lives?

What is season 4 of The good doctor about?

In the last episodes, the residents of San José experienced a shocking earthquake that put the lives of more than one character at risk. Melendez, Glassman and Lea they were prime candidates to drop out of fiction, as they suffered injuries, but only the former died from internal injuries.

What actors and characters are returning for The Good Doctor 4?

Freddie Highmore – Dr. Shaun Murphy

Antonia Thomas – Dr. Claire Browne

Richard Schiff – Dr. Aaron Glassman

Tamlyn Tomita – Allegra Aoki

Jasika Nicole – Dr. Carly Lever

Hill Harper – Dr. Marcus Andrews

Yun Lee – Dr. Alex Park

Fiona Gubelmann – Dr. Morgan Reznick

Paige Spara – Lea Dilallo.