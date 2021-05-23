Season 4 of The Good Doctor began airing on the small screen on Monday, November 2, 2020, after its broadcast was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular series was put on hiatus after premiering its fifth chapter. However, after a long wait, the show returned on January 11, 2021 via the ABC television network. Next, we mention all the details so that you do not miss the premiere of the new installment of the medical drama.

When and what time does episode 18 of The Good Doctor 4 premiere?

The good doctor 4 chapter 18 will arrive on Monday, May 24, 2021 through the ABC medium. The episode will be available starting at 8:00 pm, United States time.

In the case of Peru and other Latin American countries, the program will premiere chapter 6 on the same date and time through the channel Sony Channel.

The good doctor 4, chapter 18 – trailer

The good goctor – official synopsis

A young surgeon with Savant syndrome, a type of autism, is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital. Can a person who does not have full abilities to relate to people really save their lives?

What is season 4 of The good doctor about?

In the last episodes, the residents of San José experienced a shocking earthquake that put the lives of more than one character at risk. Melendez, Glassman and Lea they were prime candidates to drop out of fiction, as they suffered injuries, but only the former died from internal injuries.

What actors and characters are returning for The Good Doctor 4?

Freddie Highmore – Dr. Shaun Murphy

Antonia Thomas – Dr. Claire Browne

Richard Schiff – Dr. Aaron Glassman

Tamlyn Tomita – Allegra Aoki

Jasika Nicole – Dr. Carly Lever

Hill Harper – Dr. Marcus Andrews

Yun Lee – Dr. Alex Park

Fiona Gubelmann – Dr. Morgan Reznick

Paige Spara – Lea Dilallo.