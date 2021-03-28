Season 4 of The Good Doctor began airing on the small screen on Monday, November 2, 2020, after its broadcast was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular series was put on hiatus after premiering its fifth chapter. However, after a long wait, the show returned on January 11, 2021 via the ABC television network. Next, we mention all the details so that you do not miss the premiere of the new installment of the medical drama.

What time does episode 13 of The Good Doctor season 4 premiere?

Chapter 13 of The Good Doctor 4 will arrive on Monday, March 29, 2021 through the ABC channel . The episode will be available starting at 8:00 pm, United States time. In the case of Peru and other Latin American countries, confirmation from Sony and Amazon Prime Video is expected to air the series.

What is season 4 of the good doctor about?

In the last episodes, the residents of San José experienced a shocking earthquake that put the lives of more than one character at risk. Melendez, Glassman and Lea they were the main candidates to abandon fiction, since they suffered injuries, but it would be only the first who died from internal injuries.

What actors and characters are returning for The Good Doctor 4?

Freddie Highmore – Dr. Shaun Murphy

Antonia Thomas – Dr. Claire Browne

Richard Schiff – Dr. Aaron Glassman

Tamlyn Tomita – Allegra Aoki

Jasika Nicole – Dr. Carly Lever

Hill Harper – Dr. Marcus Andrews

Yun Lee – Dr. Alex Park

Fiona Gubelmann – Dr. Morgan Reznick

Paige Spara – Lea Dilallo.