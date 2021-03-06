Season 4 of The Good Doctor began airing on the small screen on Monday, November 2, 2020, after it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular series was put on hiatus after premiering its fifth chapter, but, to the delight of the fans, the show returned on January 11, 2021. Here are all the details so you don’t miss the premiere of the new installment of the medical drama.

At what time and when does episode 11 of The Good Doctor 4 premiere?

Chapter 11 of The Good Doctor 4 will arrive on Monday, March 8, 2021 through the ABC channel. The episode will be available starting at 8:00 pm, United States time. In the case of Peru and other Latin American countries, confirmation from Sony and Amazon Prime Video is expected to air the series.

The Good Doctor 4, Chapter 11 – Trailer

What will season 4 of The Good Doctor be about?

In the last episodes, the residents of San José experienced a shocking earthquake that put the lives of more than one character at risk. Melendez, Glassman and Lea they were the main candidates to abandon fiction since they suffered injuries, but it would be only the first who died from internal injuries.

What actors and characters are returning for The Good Doctor 4?

Freddie Highmore – Dr. Shaun Murphy

Antonia Thomas – Dr. Claire Browne

Richard Schiff – Dr. Aaron Glassman

Tamlyn Tomita – Allegra Aoki

Jasika Nicole – Dr. Carly Lever

Hill Harper – Dr. Marcus Andrews

Yun Lee – Dr. Alex Park

Fiona Gubelmann – Dr. Morgan Reznick

Paige Spara – Lea Dilallo.