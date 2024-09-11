‘The Good Doctor’, aka Dr. Shaun Murphy, returns to Italian screens from tonight, Wednesday, September 11. Appointment for the ten episodes of the seventh and final season in absolute first vision of the TV series, which will be broadcast on Rai 2 at 9.20pm.

“At the end of filming it was a bit like graduation day,” commented the series’ protagonist, Freddie Highmorein an exclusive interview with Rai. “After spending so many years of your life in a confined environment, – he said – every day with the same people, you get to the end and you feel nostalgic, reflective: you know that your world will never be the same, but at the same time you feel excited for the future”. At the end of last season, Dr. Murphy had a baby, in swaddling clothes at the beginning of the new one: “Being on set with a newborn makes everything magical. Everyone works in silence until the clapperboard: then while you shoot the scene you realize the change that has happened in Shaun’s life, and you feel that this is an authentic life change. Yes, there is real magic, and I hope that it reaches the audience through the screen”. It is the same magic that has made ‘The Good Doctor’ one of the most loved and followed series by the American and Italian audiences.

The plot of the first two episodes of the new season

In the first episode of the last season, ‘A Heart for Two’, Shaun must save the lives of Jack and Eden, two children with heart disease. They both need a transplant and choosing who will be the first to receive a new heart seems impossible. When the long-awaited heart finally arrives, Dr. Murphy has a brilliant idea and manages to save both children. In ‘The Bet’, the ‘Good Doctor’ has to deal with Rich, a patient who risks dying without an immediate lung transplant, and, at the same time, has to tutor Charlie, an autistic medical student. Despite his efforts to understand her, Shaun can’t stand his student’s behavior and openly claims that he will never become a good surgeon.