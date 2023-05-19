The Good Doctor 6: previews (plot and cast) and streaming of the sixth episode, 19 May

Tonight, Friday 19 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 The Good Doctor 6 will be broadcast, the new season of the fiction with Freddie Highmore, Christina Chang, Hill Harper, Richard Shiff, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee and Paige Spara . But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances (plot)

Tonight we will see two episodes. In the episode entitled “Buddy” Shaun and Lea save a dog and immediately become attached to him, so they decide to take him up for adoption, but soon the owners of the animal will find each other again. In the meantime, Danni saves an old friend, but it will cost him dearly. In the second episode, entitled “An Unexpected Guest”, Lea and Shaun host Glassman for a few days due to the outbreak of an infestation of termites.

Cast

We have seen the plot of The Good Doctor 6, but what is the full cast of the fiction? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Hill Haprer as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Park

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Paige Spara as Lea Diallo-Murphy

Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Brandon Larracuente as Dr. Daniel Perez

Savannah Welch as Dr. Danina Poewll

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Good Doctor 6 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Friday 19 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.