The Good Doctor 6: previews (plot and cast) and streaming of the first episode

Tonight, Friday 21 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 The Good Doctor 6 will be broadcast, the new season of the fiction with Freddie Highmore, Christina Chang, Hill Harper, Richard Shiff, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee and Paige Spara . But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances (plot)

Tonight we will see two episodes: “After the party” and “Change of perspective”. The new episodes pick up from the moment in which the previous season was interrupted, with the newlyweds Shaun and Lea who, at the end of the celebration, dance happily on the roof of the hospital. That instant of joy and happiness, shared by the guests, is suddenly broken by a dramatic event: Owen, the violent ex-boyfriend of nurse Villanueva, enters the hospital posing as a delivery boy, injuring not only his ex-girlfriend, but also Dr. Lim and takes several people hostage, including Morgan and Asher Wolke. To be saved, Dr. Lim must undergo a delicate surgery and it will be the “good doctor” who will operate on her.

After this operation, some changes will reshuffle the lives and dynamics of relationships within the team of doctors, which will also make their entrance two new characters: Daniel (Brandon Larracuente), a charming resident with an interest in alternative medicine and Danica (Savannah Welch), a doctor with a strong character, who completed medical school in the Navy, very competitive both inside and outside the hospital.

Cast

We have seen the plot of The Good Doctor 6, but what is the full cast of the fiction? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Hill Haprer as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Park

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Paige Spara as Lea Diallo-Murphy

Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Brandon Larracuente as Dr. Daniel Perez

Savannah Welch as Dr. Danina Poewll

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Good Doctor 6 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Friday 21 April 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.