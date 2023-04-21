The Good Doctor 6: previews (plot and cast) and streaming of the first episode
Tonight, Friday 21 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 The Good Doctor 6 will be broadcast, the new season of the fiction with Freddie Highmore, Christina Chang, Hill Harper, Richard Shiff, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee and Paige Spara . But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Advances (plot)
Tonight we will see two episodes: “After the party” and “Change of perspective”. The new episodes pick up from the moment in which the previous season was interrupted, with the newlyweds Shaun and Lea who, at the end of the celebration, dance happily on the roof of the hospital. That instant of joy and happiness, shared by the guests, is suddenly broken by a dramatic event: Owen, the violent ex-boyfriend of nurse Villanueva, enters the hospital posing as a delivery boy, injuring not only his ex-girlfriend, but also Dr. Lim and takes several people hostage, including Morgan and Asher Wolke. To be saved, Dr. Lim must undergo a delicate surgery and it will be the “good doctor” who will operate on her.
After this operation, some changes will reshuffle the lives and dynamics of relationships within the team of doctors, which will also make their entrance two new characters: Daniel (Brandon Larracuente), a charming resident with an interest in alternative medicine and Danica (Savannah Welch), a doctor with a strong character, who completed medical school in the Navy, very competitive both inside and outside the hospital.
Cast
We have seen the plot of The Good Doctor 6, but what is the full cast of the fiction? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy
- Hill Haprer as Dr. Marcus Andrews
- Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman
- Will Yun Lee as Dr. Park
- Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick
- Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim
- Paige Spara as Lea Diallo-Murphy
- Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen
- Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke
- Brandon Larracuente as Dr. Daniel Perez
- Savannah Welch as Dr. Danina Poewll
Streaming and TV
Where to see The Good Doctor 6 on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Friday 21 April 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.
#Good #Doctor #previews #plot #cast #episode #streaming
Leave a Reply