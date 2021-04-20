In The good doctor 4×14, chapter titled Gender reveal, fans were able to learn more about the couple formed by Shaun and Lea. In addition, new information about the young woman’s pregnancy was presented.

At the start of the installment, we see Alex and Morgan discussing the details of their relationship, where she even uses a Bumble account for him to get dates. Here we note that Park is not interested in seeing someone else, but eventually agrees to go out with Dr. Boyd.

Spoiler Warning

Shaun and Lea’s baby gender revealed

On the other hand, Lea’s cell phone receives the results of the fetal DNA test they performed. With Shaun indicating that it is routine, his girlfriend asks him to come over so they can both see the report.

“It’s a girl! We are going to have a girl, Shaun! ”Said an excited Lea . They both hug and cannot hide their happiness. After this, Dr. Murphy accompanies his partner to the maternity class, where by his comments, he made the assistants nervous when he gave details about the medical procedure around a birth.

Shaun, Lea and a possible doula

At another point in the episode, Lea talks to Shaun and tells him about Theresa, a person who would accompany her emotionally during her pregnancy. They are also known as doulas.

This proposal does not please Shaun, since it indicates that he will do that job, to which his partner mentions several situations where he might need it, but he would not be comfortable with them.

Later, Shaun hands Lea an electronic massage device along with a pair of oven mitts, so that she can squeeze his hand tightly on the day of delivery.

“I can make you feel safe and comfortable. I am the father. I’m going to be a good dad. You don’t need (a doula), ”the Good Doctor explained. But a firm Lea replied: “My body, my birth experience. I want to have it there with me, so we are going to have one ”.

Shaun Murphy finally accepts Theresa’s presence at the delivery.