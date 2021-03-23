Episode 11 of season 4 of The Good Doctor marked an important milestone for the series and the couple made up of Shaun and Lea. While fans expected a new development in their relationship, the information provided by the characters changed the plot of the show.

The delivery took us through a discussion between the doctor and the engineer about the lack of support from the young man and the times he questioned his partner’s behavior. After chatting about the two and how Shaun has been seeing his girlfriend in recent days, Lea reveals the reason behind her mood to the doctor: she is pregnant.

What happened in the good doctor 4×12?

In the previous episode, we saw how the doctor was shocked by the news and Lea without knowing what he thinks about the baby. With the passage of chapter 12, titled Teeny blue eyes, the couple evaluated their life as parents and the future that awaits them.

While Lea tries to find an answer to the pros and cons of pregnancy, Shaun promises that he will be responsible, looks for solutions to the doubts that both have and says that he wants the baby.

As the scenes go by, we see Lea sure that it is not the right time to be a mother. “I have many reasons to do this, but I also have doubts. I’m scared, Shaun, if we both have it, it might not be the best time for all of this, ”says the engineer. The surgeon accepts their position and they both go to a clinic to terminate the pregnancy.

At the scene, the two talk one last time before entering the office and share their feelings. The couple not only open up and expose their fears for what is to come, but decide to continue with the pregnant woman.

“We will have a baby. We will be parents, Lea “ Shaun expresses as he hugs his partner.