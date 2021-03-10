Episode 11 of season 4 of The Good Doctor marked an important milestone for the series and the couple made up of Shaun and Lea. Fans were surprised with unexpected news.

The delivery took us through a discussion between the doctor and the engineer, due to the lack of support from the young man and the times he questioned his partner’s behavior.

At the beginning we see how Lea’s car had been towed after parking it in a prohibited place. Wanting to get it back, the young woman asks her boyfriend to lie for her, but he refuses to do so.

“This isn’t about honesty, it’s about supporting us, Shaun. We are a team, we work together for one goal. Right now, it’s about getting my car back, ”Lea rebukes him.

Wanting to sort things out with Lea, Murphy offers to distract the tow truck operator while she escapes with the car. Although they get their job, the doctor confesses that he left the tugboat $ 250 for his work.

After seeing the reaction of his partner, Shaun tells him that he has seen her a little “crazy” in recent days, a comment that was answered by Lea with a news that left fans speechless.

“Yeah, I’ve been that way, but it wasn’t because of the car. Shaun, I found out two days ago that I’m pregnant Lea answered.

The great revelation was received with total silence by the doctor and led to the closing of the chapter of The good doctor.