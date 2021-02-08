Season 4 of The good doctor began last Monday, November 2, 2020, after its broadcast was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, after only five episodes, the ABC medical series went on hiatus and returned on January 11, 2021. To the fans’ surprise, the Freddie Higmore fiction once again moved away from television and did not air a new episode. Monday, February 1.

What happened to the chapters of The good doctor?

Instead of the ninth episode of the fourth season, ABC repeated Frontline part one, the first installment of the cycle. Following this, a message was shared through the series’ Twitter account with the following message: “Unfortunately, this episode has come to an end. Join us when we return next February 15 ”.

The good doctor will return on January 15, 2021. Photo: Twitter / @ GoodDoctorABC

While no official reason has been given for the new fiction break, this relates to the delays in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming of season 4 was due to begin in early 2020, but the producers reported that it was delayed until August of the same year. Thus, these two weeks without new episodes will serve to record more deliveries.

The good doctor 4×09 trailer

When will we see The Good Doctor 4×09?

Thanks to the trailer issued by ABC, it has been confirmed that The Good Doctor season 4 episode 9 will hit television on February 15, 2021 at 10.00 pm in the United States.