Season 4 of The Good Doctor began airing on the small screen on Monday, November 2, 2020, after it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular series was put on hiatus after premiering its fifth chapter, but, after a long wait, the show was broadcast again from January 11, 2021 and is available on the ABC television network.

To the regret of the onlookers, the Chapter 16 of The Good Doctor 4 will be delayed for two weeks, so it will hit the small screen on Monday, May 10 from 8.00 pm , United States time.

In the case of Peru and other Latin American countries, the program will premiere chapter 4 on the same date and time through the channel Sony Channel.

The good doctor 4, chapter 16 – trailer

What is season 4 of the good doctor about?

In the last episodes, the residents of San José experienced a shocking earthquake that put the lives of more than one character at risk. Melendez, Glassman and Lea they were the main candidates to abandon fiction, since they suffered injuries, but it would be only the first who died from internal injuries.

What actors and characters are returning for The Good Doctor 4?

Freddie Highmore – Dr. Shaun Murphy

Antonia Thomas – Dr. Claire Browne

Richard Schiff – Dr. Aaron Glassman

Tamlyn Tomita – Allegra Aoki

Jasika Nicole – Dr. Carly Lever

Hill Harper – Dr. Marcus Andrews

Yun Lee – Dr. Alex Park

Fiona Gubelmann – Dr. Morgan Reznick

Paige Spara – Lea Dilallo.