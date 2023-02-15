Two Spanish series, disappeared in its third season and the snow girl, ratify what Rafael Azcona affirmed: that since the irruption of the series produced in Spain there were many more scriptwriters, and very good ones. And the dialogues of the aforementioned confirm it by moving away from bombast or the eager attempt at transcendence and trying to reflect the daily speech of the majority. The wisdom of the renowned man from Logroño shines again when he explained that Italian cinema had come to an end when the scriptwriters stopped going by bus.

With disappeared something curious happens: its exhibition on Amazon Prime Video has been more fortunate than openly on Mediaset. It seems that when the series is broadcast on general channels saturated with advertisements, they end up saturating the viewer. If for everything there must be a measure, it is clear that for some the series are what gets between announcement and announcement. In short, a well-made, well-written and well-acted series that, if something is missing, is that its protagonists sometimes laugh a little, some humor.

the snow girl (Netflix) starts from something infrequent: that a Spanish author, without a great work behind him, manages to sell hundreds of thousands of copies of a novel, and that when we investigate his career we find out that, the day he finished his first construction site, The day sanity ran out, printed four copies and sent them “to four large publishers, but I didn’t want to wait for their response” and that same night he uploaded it to Kindle Direct Publishing, it is clear that times are advancing, which is outrageous. Suffice it to say about the series that it does justice to its author.

