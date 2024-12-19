Good acts always have good consequences and proof of this has been the case of a group of teenagers. Like any other day, six students from the IES Fernando de Herrera in Seville were returning home when They found an envelope with 3,000 euros and several Christmas Lottery numbers.

The group of 13-year-old teenagers were on their way to the bus stop when one of them found the package on the ground. Without hesitation, they picked it up and found the loot inside. However, far from thinking selfishly and keeping everything, they decided to hand it over to the authorities.

Without notifying their parents, they called 112 to explain what had happened. So, They were able to contact the National Police, who were responsible for returning the money and numbers to their owner. And on the package there was a label with the name and address of its owner: the Sevillian Brotherhood of the Vera-Cruz de La Campana.

After being able to recover it, the owner wanted to have something for the young people and gave them one of the numbers. “They acted like true responsible citizens. We have realized how mature they are because they solved everything without our help,” one of their mothers highlighted in the Seville newspaper.

Both their parents and the National Police themselves have celebrated the good work of the young people and have assured that they are an “example” to follow. “They have proven to be much more than children; They have acted with a sense of responsibility and civility worthy of admiration“, the authorities have assured.