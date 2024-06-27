Last Book Day, a work by Xavier Guix with the significant title of The problem of being too good. The essay by this psychologist, who a quarter of a century ago was a comic actor, addresses a topic as common as it is little discussed: the suffering of living to please everyone. This limiting impulse begins in childhood, when we need the approval of adults and, to do so, we learn to No cause trouble, behave good. “What we call life scripts began to be written when mom and dad, and the family in general, expressed opinions, made judgmental comments, and labeled their children’s behavior without realizing the impact they had on their psyches,” says the author.

As we enter adulthood, we continue to carry this programming that includes commands such as “Shut up and be obedient,” “If you don’t like it, put up with it,” or “If you’re like that, no one will love you.” This means that, even though we are adults, we continue trying to please and satisfy others, often against our own priorities. We often give the time we don’t have to others just so they don’t get angry, out of that original fear of lowering points in their consideration.

Thus, the stressed executive who would like to stay at home reading a novel ends up going to a stressful family dinner or dinner with old friends, where she gets bored or feels that the little energy she has left is being drained. Or the young man who would like to study Fine Arts agrees to go to business school first, because it is what he should do to “make a living” and “be someone.”

There are countless moments, big and small, in which we give up what we are and what we want to obtain the approval of others, be it society or our immediate circle of friends or family. Here we gather some consequences of this evil kindness.

Exhaustion and lack of meaning. When we get used to satisfying other people’s needs, we can feel like we have no life. Like a hamster on a wheel that spins but goes nowhere, we empty ourselves of illusion and stop identifying with our existence.

Stress and anguish. If our value in the world depends on always being available, on giving everything, no matter how hard we try, we will often think that it is not enough. Thus, when a close person seems cold, or takes a while to answer a phone message, we will think about what we have failed, where we have made a mistake.

Contained anger and psychosomatic illnesses. Xavier Guix assures: “One of the greatest consequences for people who practice evil kindness is the accumulation of unexpressed anger for not allowing themselves to be themselves. The unfair treatment they sometimes receive, what they endure and swallow to look good, becomes self-hatred (…), and is often expressed in the form of psychosomatic illnesses.” Does that mean that we have to stop being generous with others, under the risk of living poorly or getting sick? Absolutely. In the end, as Paracelsus said in the 16th century, it is the dose that makes the poison, so it is about finding the balance between what one needs and what the world demands of us.

As Adam Grant explains in Give and take, The key is to have judgment when it comes to being altruistic. There are times when we will feel good saying “yes” to what is asked of us, because we really want to do it and we find meaning in it, and others when we will have to excuse ourselves for our own good, to protect our own freedom and resources. In this case, “no, but” may be the least painful option for others. “I can’t leave you that money, but you could take out a loan from your bank and pay off the credit cards at the same time,” or “I can’t take care of your kids this weekend, but I’ll give you the phone number of a babysitter in the city.” “I have good references.”

If the person is offended by this and distances themselves, that distance is welcome, because it will mean that our relationship was that of a supplier. If the relationship does not deteriorate, after having set the limits, we will be in a more mature and balanced phase, while we will discover that, when we do not act as saviors, the world continues to spin.

The man who gave up everything

— Living is beautiful is a Christmas movie that clearly illustrates the good kids syndrome.

— The protagonist becomes deaf in his left ear after saving his brother on an ice rink. Later, when, after graduating, he prepares to travel to Europe, he ends up resigning because he must take charge of his father’s loan company after his death, which leaves money to humble families. And, accustomed to giving up his wishes, he can’t even celebrate their honeymoon.

— This classic was inspired by a story by Philip van Doren Stern that no one wanted to publish, so 200 copies were printed as a Christmas gift. One of them came by chance to Frank Capra, who became enthusiastic about the story and took it to the movies.

Francesc Miralles is a writer and journalist who is an expert in psychology.

