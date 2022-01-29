The Feroz Awards “overturn” with Zaragoza this Saturday, January 29, with the celebration of its gala in the Multipurpose Room of the Auditorium, just the day that the city celebrates the day of its patron saint, San Valero. The president of the Association of Cinematographic Reporters of Spain (AICE), María Guerra, recalled that this event will culminate a whole program of activities on cinema and series that has been held in the Aragonese capital, of which she has highlighted its « warm welcome» and his cinephilia so yours«.

In a press conference, María Guerra stressed that the ceremony will be “overturned” with the city and that the entire event, from the red carpet, will be broadcast through the YouTube Channel of the Feroz Awards, starting at 7:30 p.m. hours. The president of the AICE, an association that deals with the organization of these Spanish awards that are inspired by the Golden Globes, has been accompanied in her attention to the media by the Deputy Mayor for Culture and Municipal Councilor for Culture and Foreign Projection, Sara Fernández, and the presenters of the 2022 Feroz Awards, the comedians Nacho Vigalondo and Paula Púa.

Video.



Live, the red carpet.



As the president of the Association of Cinematographic Reporters of Spain has advanced, the entire red carpet through which the nominated and invited stars will pass will be broadcast in streaming, starting at 7:30 p.m. It will be installed in Plaza Miguel Merino, right next to the Multipurpose Room, so that Zaragozans can greet and meet their favorite actors and actresses.

The gala, María Guerra pointed out, will be “very oriented” towards social networks, for which the Zaragoza ‘influencer’ Luc Loren will be in charge of broadcasting the event on Instagram Live from the ‘photocall’ of the Feroz 2022. Likewise, the gala, which will begin at 10:00 p.m., can also be followed on the YouTube channel.

Humor



The gala will be presented by the film director Nacho Vigalondo and the comedian Paula Púa, with a script by Pilar de Francisco. Both have been “very excited and grateful” for presenting these awards. Also participating in the ceremony will be Inma Cuesta, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, Clara Lago, Elena Irureta, Ane Gabarain, Leticia Dolera, Paula Usero, Paco León and Victoria Martín.

The presenters have not wanted to give details of how the gala will be. “They have asked us not to do spoilers,” they have stressed, although they have assured that it will be full of humor »uncomfortable, with many silences«, in line with the television program of which they are part.

“We are used to playing the idiot and we are excited to bring idiocy to the Feroz Awards” because it is “a huge opportunity,” said Paula Púa, who has recognized that it has been a source of pride that they trust her because “I have always seen the awards”.

nominees



The Feroz Awards have among their nominees figures such as Javier Bardem, Anna Castillo, Milena Smit, Álvaro Mel, Najwa Nimri, Abril Zamora, Carolina Yuste, Ricardo Gómez, Daniel Grao, Yolanda Ramos, Bob Pop, Candela Peña, Marta Nieto, Nadia de Santiago, Álvaro Cervantes, Luis Tosar or Almudena Amor.

Many of them have traveled to Zaragoza during these months to present their films and series to the public in various cultural spaces in the city, and others have participated virtually.

Specifically, this Thursday at ‘www.instagram.com/premiosferoz’ there will be a live connection, at 7:00 p.m., in which the actors Anna Castillo and Ricardo Gómez will participate, and which will be presented by the journalist Isabel Vázquez .

‘The good boss’ is the film with the highest number of nominations, with nine. Its director Fernando León de Aranoa, who aspires to win the awards for best direction and best screenplay, will be present along with the rest of the film’s nominees such as Javier Bardem, for best leading actor and Celso Bugallo, Manolo Solo and Almudena Amor, nominated as best supporting actors.

The films ‘Madres Paralelas’ and ‘Maixabel’, with eight nominations each, will also be represented by their corresponding teams. The first will feature the presence of its producer Agustín Almodóvar and actress Milena Smit. Meanwhile, Icíar Bollaín’s film will be represented by its Feroz candidate actors: Luis Tosar and Urko Olazábal nominated for best supporting actor.

The nominees for the film ‘Libertad’ will also attend the gala, with Clara Roquet at the helm, who aspires to the awards for best direction, screenplay and dramatic film, accompanied by her protagonist, María Morera; Rodrigo Cortés, who opts for best direction and best screenplay, as well as Víctor Reyes, nominated for best original music for ‘El amor en su lugar’.

Similarly, Neus Ballús, the director of ‘Six Current Days’, nominated for best comedy film, will be accompanied by the three actors from the film: Valero Escolar, Mohamed Mellali and Pep Sarrà; Eduard Fernández, Ricardo Gómez and Roberto Álamo as best leading actors, for ‘Mediterráneo’, ‘Elsubstituted’ and ‘Josefina’, respectively; and Marta Nieto, Tamara Casellas and Petra Martínez as best leading actresses for ‘Tres’, ‘Ama’ and ‘La vida era eso’, a film that also has the assistance of Anna Castillo nominated for supporting actress.

Carolina Yuste will also walk the carpet, who is up for best supporting actress for ‘Chavalas’, as well as Chechu Salgado and Pere Ponce, who are also up for best supporting actor for ‘The Border Laws’ and ‘The Substitute’.

Other nominees who have confirmed their attendance are: Agustí Villaronga, from ‘The wind of the sea’, Jonás Trueba, from ‘Who prevents it’, Ainhoa ​​Rodríguez –‘Flash of bravery’, Chema García Ibarra –‘Sacred Spirit’ or the group Vetusta Morla, who aspires to best original music for ‘La hija’.