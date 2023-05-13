Every time we approach a book that is lavished as a literary phenomenon, it is up to us to raise our eyebrows, look askance and question the massive praise that a new title can receive. It is the law of life. Critic Law. Or journalist law. And it is what causes reserve bitches (Sexto piso), by Dahlia de la Cerda, a book so preceded by massive presentations and enthusiastic chronicles since its publication in Mexico that it is appropriate to look at it coldly. Without prejudices that condition us.

But sometimes there is a miracle and this is one of them. The work is as solid as it is permeable at the same time; as attractive as solvent; and it is built on a domain of language that crosses the universe of all young women, all social classes and all the realities that coexist in Mexico. The good, the bad and especially the worst. Both those that one seeks and those from which he longs to flee.

Under a title of height that is a declaration of intent, reserve bitches brings together a handful of brutal, intense, fascinating and credible stories with a common thread: young women are protagonists and they are so in a dizzying world where relationships mediated by social networks with their videos, I like you and wasaps add new complexities to those we already knew: the attraction of the drug trafficker, corrupt politics, violence, the disappearances of women in Ciudad Juárez, the corridos, the fanatical faith in Jesus Christ or in Satan and a wide range of positions in which that a girl can be placed in a habitat outside the law: from wives to lovers of drug traffickers, couriers, saleswomen, observers of what is happening, victims or hitmen. There are little princesses and beasts. Even fierce little princesses. There are transsexuals. There are fake suicides. There are thieves, there are murderers, there are murdered. There are devotees. There are disbelievers. There are dead and even undead contemplating the sign of their own disappearance on a post with the words “Wanted.” Because there is even the capacity or the fantasy to resurrect. And the only goodness that appears is that of friendship – and that is a generous way of looking at it – in a world that has no atom of compassion.

But don’t expect drama, tears, or regrets. The bitches are with strength, with enjoyment as far as they can, with the capacity for personal choice until everything goes wrong and even with resurrection if necessary.

And let no one expect complacency either. There are no gender instructions to put girls on the side of poor victims and boys on the side of aggressors. Here not even God is saved. Striking is the story in which two girls beat to death the assailant who has sneaked into his house and only when the police arrive do they find out that he is a kid. “I swear he looked like a bastard!” Says one of them, convinced that if he was a man, he deserved to die, but not being a woman. Poor dear. The double yardstick. Man has no forgiveness in the work of Dahlia de la Cerda. And the woman, just maybe.

Because there are very bad ones. We have hit women who enjoy doing their job, especially if it involves avenging the death of an equal. We have unwanted pregnancies. Women who abandon children. Women who manipulate Women who know how to grow in networks and in life based on aesthetic operations and the use of a body that finds its worst version here. And all sorts of open revenge. And with great pleasure. There is no compassion.

The writer Dahlia de la Cerda, in the El Péndulo bookstore in Mexico City, on January 25, 2023. Gladys Serrano

In the history of literature, so much has been lacking about women and created by women, there has been so much drought beyond the Bovary, Kareninas and other myths normally signed by men, that reading reserve bitches It is like turning on a faucet, a torrent, through which the bodies, figures and conflicts of real women will appear. At last.

Mexican literature —and by extension Latin American literature— has been vigorously renewed in recent years thanks to the voices of authors such as Guadalupe Nettel, Fernanda Melchor, Cristina Rivera Garza, Brenda Navarro, Brenda Lozano, Sylvia Aguilar, Valeria Luiselli or Clyo Mendoza. . And we see that the path continues. Dahlia de la Cerda, born in Aguascalientes in 1985, has won the Comala National Young Short Story Award with this book. Sexto Piso announces the forthcoming publication of its book of essays From the zulos They are the gifts of a graduate in Philosophy who, they tell us, has worked in call centerin a factory, as a seller of Avon, second-hand clothes and black roses on the street.

The women that she draws do not grieve for broken love or adulteries, or not only. But by a pregnancy of a thing the size of a bean. “Scars heal when she has taken revenge”, reads one of the characters, which the author has taken from the corrido The American. “My prayers asked for only one thing. That he would grant me the grace to become a widow”, will say another of the protagonists.

Widow, avenge, dance are long-term engines among the ineffable characters in this book. All in a language that explores the most amazing limits to season the fresh torrent of this open faucet. One last piece of advice: take note of the names and stories because, throughout the book, there will be surprises. Some of the protagonists will return. And the new stories will complete what has been told with new versions that will give us the final photo. And long live the open tap.

Dahlia de la Cerda

Sixth Floor, 2023. On sale from Monday the 15th

144 pages. €17.90

