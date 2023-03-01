Tragedy and tears in “At the bottom there is room”! In chapter 166 of the América TV series, the possible death of Jimmy was shown, who was on the beach along with all the Gonzales, who had gone to cool off on an intense summer day. It all happened when Richard Jr. and the young man were calmly playing ball on the shore and, suddenly, the ball went deeper into the sea. Faced with this problem, Jaime went to look for him, but he ended up being dragged abruptly by the waves and, in the blink of an eye, the ocean swallowed him.

Of course, this caused the despair of Charo and the tears of Pepe, Tito and Joel, who could not find the body of the character played by Jorge Guerra. Thus, the news reached Alessia and July, who were devastated. In particular, Jimmy’s girlfriend was the one who suffered the most, since Miss Montalbán began to review the latest audios and photos that young Gonzales sent her. Is he really dead or what happened to him?