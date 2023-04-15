Gaspar’s criminal past worked against him in “At the bottom there is room”. In episode 198 of the América TV series, the Gonzales met in front of Teresa’s new partner and kicked him out of the house when they found out that he had been a dangerous assailant wanted by the PNP. So, within minutes, his new girlfriend broke up with him and he was fired from the auto shop by Joel. His reaction was simply to leave sad and without the opportunity to explain what happened to him.

“Don’t you want to hear my version?”, Gaspar tried to reason before leaving embarrassed. Of course, he faced them and understood that everyone knew about his background. However, the only one who had the doubt was Gilberto, who later arranged a secret date in the park between his daughter and Gaspar. What will happen between them from now on?

