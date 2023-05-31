During chapter 230 of “There’s Room at the Bottom”, Joel found out that Macarena got engaged to Mike just as she was about to declare her love for him. Diego’s sister was surprised when she saw the Gonzales holding signs and thought they were greeting her for her engagement. After the news, the ‘Child fish’ had no choice but to say that it was a surprise for the couple.

Don Gilberto, Teresa, Charo, Pepe and Tito had to improvise and greeted the ‘Gringo behind’ and ‘Maca’, while Jimmy’s brother faked a smile. After that, they went to the Gonzales house and Gaspar’s friend went to his room, where he cried helplessly. Likewise, his relatives were moved by the situation. VIDEO: America TV

