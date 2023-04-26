Chapter 205 of “At the bottom there is room” It has been bringing smiles to more than one. Since her arrival in Lima, Laia has noted that she wants to continue learning about Peru. Now, after asking Cristóbal, her crush, to take her to see Machu Picchu, she has chosen to start learning more about the country through experiential tourism. After entering the Gonzales’ house due to a misunderstanding, the chef herself wants to live with them to learn more about her culture.

After a small meeting, ‘Pepe’, Joel, ‘Charo’, Teresa and Don Gilberto decided that they will accept the young Spanish woman in the place where they live. ‘Pepe’ told him that they would charge him 500 euros per day and that check-in would be at 3:00 pm and check-out at 12:00 pm After that, the family began to agree who would be in charge of being the guide, of the memories, dance and more.

#Gonzales #charge #Laia #euros #live #quotI #experiential #tourismquot