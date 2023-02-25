In chapter 164 of “At the bottom there is room“, Joel and Jimmy’s mother gave everyone a surprise: a day at the beach is coming. It seems that the joy of the Gonzales will reach the sea.

The new chapter of “At the bottom there is room” brought many surprises for the fans of the América TV series. Although the Gonzales said goodbye to their pool, as they came in charge to close it while Tito was on the roof of the house, now it seems that they are about to have fun with the sand and the waves of the sea. Charo was in charge of informing the whole family that a surprise is coming.

Near the end of today’s episode, Friday February 24, the character played by Mónica Sánchez came to the kitchen to announce to Tito, July, Pepe, Don Gilberto, Jimmy, Joel and Teresita that they are going for a walk to the beach. . The faces of the group members changed. Some were surprised, while others looked at each other and smiled.

The Peruvian series can be enjoyed through the América TV signal.