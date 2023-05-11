As a means of raising funds for scholarships for current and new scholarship recipients, The Juan Pablo Gutiérrez Cáceres Foundation holds a Golf Tournament every year, which has established itself in the city. This 2023, will be held this Thursday, May 11.



The JPGC Foundation tournament begins

The tournament, which starts at 7:30 am, has the participation of several sponsoring companies such as: Distribuidora Los Coches, Alkosto, Postobón, Central Cervecera de Colombia, RCN Radio, RCN TV, Spring, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, Nutrimenti, Global Education, Amor Perfecto, Trafalgar Tours, Aviatur and several hotels and restaurants, who sponsor financially and in kind to carry out a successful tournament and allow players to be pampered with prizes and surprises.

To register for the Tournament, you can write directly to the Juan Pablo Gutiérrez Cáceres Foundation, to the email: [email protected] or call the telephone numbers: (601) 926 0081 and 300 818 1502.

There are other ways to donate and support the Foundation. They can do it through the foundation’s website www.fundacionjpgc.org, through the payment button on the page.

Attending the Golf Tournament or getting involved through sponsorships is a good opportunity to support the Youth Foundation in Colombia and help more young people fulfill their dream of studying a postgraduate degree.

In the first semester of this year, 64 young people are studying with scholarships in high-quality universities in the country.

The contribution of the Foundation

The Juan Pablo Gutiérrez Cáceres Foundation was created in 2007 with the purpose of offering scholarships to young people with limited resources to carry out their postgraduate studies at universities of academic excellence in the country.

To date, 552 scholarships have been awarded to young people from different cities in the country who have had the opportunity to advance in their academic training process thanks to the support of the Foundation and the 17 affiliated universities. In colombia.

The Foundation finances the scholarships from resources obtained from donations from companies aware of the importance of education as a driving force for the development of the country, from different activities that are carried out throughout the year to manage resources and from contributions from people committed to our cause.

