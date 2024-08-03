There’s time until August 31st to participate in the competition “The Golf Lovers’ Collection”an initiative that will create a timeless virtual museum, created by and for Golf enthusiasts. Those who wish to participate must upload photos of their Golf to a special site and share a short story that tells the emotional bond with their car. The goal is to involve current and historical Golf owners who have loved Volkswagen’s compact bestseller, to make them an active part.

Half a Century of Golf…

But why this competition? The idea is from Volkswagen Italy, which wanted to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the German bestseller and promote the launch of the new version. It was July 1974 when the first Golf models hit the showrooms. No one would have imagined that the successor to the legendary Beetle would become the best-selling European car of all time with 37 million units sold worldwide.

Here’s how to do it

So what better way to celebrate the Golf’s fiftieth birthday than by launching a complete technical and aesthetic update of the eighth generation, while also launching The Golf Lovers’ Collection competition? How? Easy: just upload photos of your Golf to this address: https://www.volkswagen.it/app/partecipa-al-concorso/