A Golf Country with 300 hp. That doesn’t sound wrong.

Some cars are way ahead of their time. The Volkswagen Golf Country is such a case. A relatively modal C-segment hatchback, but with four-wheel drive, a high ride height and a tougher appearance. It certainly wasn’t a marketing-sellout special. The car has a really effective AWD system and serious hardware. So serious that the car was built at Steyr-Puch in Austria.

Today there is no Golf Country, but there are plenty of Volkswagen C-segment crossovers. The T-Roc and Tiguan, for example. And while you can get them with 4Motion all-wheel drive, they’re not exactly what you’d call rugged all-terrain vehicles.

Fortunately, the Golf Country is coming back! No, it is not Volkswagen itself that comes up with the car, but the German one Delta4x4. The off-road specialists from Pfaffenhofen an der Glonn (nice place!) are working on a project that most reminds us of the Volkswagen Golf Country of yesteryear. This time it might be even more fun.

Gulf Country 2.0

The basis is the only four-wheel drive Golf, the Golf R! And where most owners lower this car even further and equip it with larger rims, Delta4x4 does it the other way around. The Golf R has been raised by 80 millimeters by means of a lift kit. The rims are ‘only’ 18 inches in size and fitted with special off-road tyres.

There is no bullbar for the rougher looks, but there are five spotlights from PIAA. On the roof there is a roof rack with space for all the items you need to have fun in the terrain, such as a jerry can and a spare wheel.

Minimum 25 pieces

To accommodate the wheels, there are larger side screens. It is not immediately noticeable at the front, the best indication is at the indicators on the side. There you can see how much wider Delta4x4’s Golf Country homage is. At the rear you can see it directly at the doors, it saves a few centimeters.

Interested? Yes of course! As you can see the images are renders and not yet photos. Delta4x4 plans to make this kit. They are now looking for customers. If there are more than 25 people who want such a kit, Delta4x4 will start developing the Golf Country in 2023. It’s not a cheap joke, because you have to pay 35 grand. Oh, and bring a Golf R.

Read more? Check out the story of the AMC Eagle, the forerunner of all modern crossovers!

This article The Golf Country is back, now with 300 hp appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Golf #Country #horsepower