In the violence of all announcements of new cars and facelifts, Renault also contributes. Today Renault presents the new Clio. Unfortunately, there will be no new Clio RS, but is this Renault Clio also the very last? It seems so, as Renault is eager to launch the electric reincarnation of the Renault 5. A spokesman for Renault gives the redeeming word.

Where brands such as Volkswagen and Ford let their beloved hatchbacks go, Renault wants to continue with the Clio. The spokesperson tells TopGear Netherlands that Renault will continue to sell the Clio as long as the brand continues to produce combustion engines. Together with Geely, the Renault Group will work together to produce millions more combustion engines. That will last at least until 2030, when Renault will get rid of petrol.

Will there be a new generation of the Renault Clio?

We also asked this question to the Renault spokesperson. The answer is still nothing. The spokesperson says that Renault is closely monitoring the development. After 2030, Renault will decide what will happen to the Clio name. The spokesperson does not want to reveal anything about this yet: “Today we focus on the unveiling of this new Clio.”

