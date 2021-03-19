In 2013, Spain launched a plan to support entrepreneurs and their internationalization. With the entry into force of Law 14/2013 of 27 September, investors can apply for a special residency.

The Golden Visa is a great opportunity to establish a home or residence in Spain, especially if you want to invest in real estate. The Golden Visa gives permission to reside and work in the whole territory of Spain, but the applicant is not obliged to be in the country for more than 6 months a year to be able to renew the residence.

Application requirements for the Investor Visa

The Golden Visa Spain can be applied for by foreign nationals making am investment of capital in:

Acquisition of real estate with an investment of more than 500,000 Euros Business project to be developed in Spain and which is considered and accredited as being of general interest. Financial assets, by making an initial investment of more than:

Two million euros in Spanish public debt securities.

One million euros in shares or equity investments in Spanish capital companies with a real business activity

One million euros in investment funds, closed-end investment funds or venture capital funds incorporated in Spain

One million euros in bank deposits with Spanish financial institutions.

How to apply for a Golden Visa in Spain?

When the applicant is outside of Spain, he / she can apply for an investor visa at the Spanish Consulate in the country of residence.

The duration of the visa is 1 year, after which it is necessary to apply for residency.

When the applicant is legally in Spain, he / she can apply directly for a 2-year residence permit at the Large Companies and Strategic Groups Unit.

Documents required

Passport

Health insurance

Criminal record certificate

Proof of sufficient financial means for themselves and their family members during their period of residence in Spain ..

In the case of Golden Visa applications for the acquisition of real estate, it is also necessary to provide a certificate of ownership and encumbrances from the land registry.

