The Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System (TAMM), indicated that the UAE “golden residency” in Abu Dhabi is available to certain categories of individuals, such as international talents, creators, scholars and investors in key sectors.

She added that the “golden residence” visa is a long-term residence visa that is renewed every five or 10 years, depending on the category specified for it, but it does not grant the candidate permanent residence.

She confirmed that there are no age restrictions, as applicants are allowed to submit an application for candidacy for any of the categories of the “golden residency” visa, as long as they meet the eligibility criteria necessary for nomination.

The “Golden Residency” in Abu Dhabi offers investors and innovators a long-term residency. It is open to international talent willing to live, work and grow in Abu Dhabi for years to come. The validity of the “golden residency” visa is up to 10 years, and offers a wide range of residency options for professionals and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge, such as doctors, specialists, scientists and inventors.

It is also available for talented, creative, athletes, start-up owners and real estate investors in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System (Tamm) provides a tool to assess a person’s eligibility for obtaining a “golden residency” and detailed information about the journey to obtain it.

And she confirmed that there is no maximum number of times to conduct an assessment of eligibility for obtaining the “golden residency”.

She pointed out that the nomination is not a guarantee of obtaining the “golden residency”, because it is the first step in the journey to obtain it. After approval, the applicant will be directed to the remaining steps by selecting a government agency in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi according to his preference.

She also confirmed the possibility of using the eligibility assessment tool to assess whether a relative or friend is eligible to apply for a “golden residency”, noting that fulfilling the eligibility requirements, according to the questionnaire, does not guarantee approval of the application for obtaining it.

The journey to obtaining a “golden residency” can also be accessed without logging in (as a normal user), as access is made available to the information articles pages “evaluation of eligibility” and “explore golden residency”.

In the event that a person wishes to submit an application for nomination for a “golden residency”, he must be residing in the UAE, have a valid residence visa, and the “digital identity” account data is active and valid.

She stressed that it is not possible to apply for a “golden residency” on behalf of another person.