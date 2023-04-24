The match seemed won. The Golden State Warriors led by five points and had possession with just 42 seconds remaining. At that point, Stephen Curry, under pressure, called a timeout from the court, but there was a small problem: the Warriors had already exhausted their timeouts. A rookie mistake by the star of the team that nearly put the defending NBA champions on the brink of elimination.

The referees called a technical foul and the Sacramento Kings made a free throw and took possession. De’Aaron Fox hit a three-pointer. They were just one point away with 28 seconds to go. To top it off, Curry himself missed the shot on the ensuing attack, leaving the Kings a chance for one last shot to clinch the win. He didn’t go in by the hair.

The Warriors star sighed with relief and acknowledged his mistake after the game: “I’m not going to lie, I thought it was the smartest play in the world,” Curry said after the 126-125 victory that tied the tie at 2-2, which was play the best of seven games. “I looked at the bench and everyone was shaking their heads, so it was an unfortunate situation in that regard,” he admitted. The coach, Steve Kerr, also took responsibility for not having warned the players that they had no more time-outs because they had consumed one by unsuccessfully questioning an attacking foul called by the referees.

It would have been cruel for Curry, the best player on his team during the game, to have caused the loss. He finished the game with 32 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. He was escorted in attack by Klay Thompson with 26 points and in defense Draymond Green won after his game suspension.

The 2-2 leaves the tie in the air. The Kings have been more solid this season, but the Warriors are the champions and you always have to count on them. What did seem very complicated would have been to come back from 3-1. The Warriors are having a hard time winning outside of San Francisco this year and the Kings have home field advantage in the tie. Those from San Francisco need to win a game in Sacramento to qualify and it doesn’t seem easy; winning two were big words.

In Sacramento, De’Aaron Fox had a very complete game, with 38 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, but it wasn’t enough. The confrontation was very close in the first two quarters, the Golden State Warriors took the lead in the third and got unnecessarily complicated in the last. Still, they achieved their purpose. The playoff returns to Sacramento on Wednesday and there will be at least Game 6 on Friday in San Francisco.

The Knicks take advantage. In the East, the tie with the most even starting match was the one that pitted the New York Knicks against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The New Yorkers stormed Cleveland in Game 1 and seized homecourt advantage. They have won the last two at Madison Square Garden with credit and are 3-1 in the tie.

This Sunday, the Knicks have prevailed 102-93 with a great game by Jalen Brunson (29 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds), accompanied in attack by Rowan Alexander with 26 points. The disappointment on the Cleveland side has been Donovan Mitchell, who has scored 11 points in 42 minutes after a series of 5 of 18 from the field, in one of his worst games of the season. He takes over from Darius Garland, who played a dismal third game. Garland had 23 points and 10 assists for the Cavs this Sunday, but his team needs both to perform well to have a chance.

The Knicks have their first chance to qualify this Wednesday at home. If they fail, they will try again on Friday and a hypothetical seventh game would be played next Sunday. Those from New York have not passed a tie since 2013.

The Celtics impose their law. The Atlanta Hawks surprised the Celtics in the third game and the Boston team came out very focused this Sunday to get the tie on track. Despite the fact that at times those from Atlanta have put up a battle, the difference between the two teams is very big, especially if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are inspired. He has each scored 31 points.

The top scorer of the game, however, has been from Atlanta. Trae Young has added 35 points in another great game. The Hawks have had streaks of their best basketball of the year against the Celtics, who have put them in trouble despite the difference between the two.

The tie returns to Boston this Tuesday. If the Celtics win, awaiting them in the Eastern Conference semifinals are the Philadelphia 76ers, who did their homework quickly and qualified with a 4-0 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.