Although tires are one of the most important elements that make up the vehicle, paradoxically their role is undervalued by most drivers. In fact, it is estimated that approximately 1.5 million vehicles circulate in Spain with some kind of abnormality in the tires. Data that reinforces the conclusions of a recent study that indicates that almost half of Spanish drivers (46%) admit that they do not give enough importance to the condition of their tires.

Tires are the big forgotten in maintenance. They must be replaced when they wear out, however, whether it is neglect, ignorance or trying to save a few euros, many drivers often lengthen their replacement. To ensure our safety on the road It is extremely important to check their status periodically and carry out a few simple checks to detect possible faults in them early. At this point, Hankook Masters Comfort Car It advises us to follow the following guidelines for the correct maintenance of tires, golden rules will help us to maintain their performance and quality throughout their useful life.

1. Check the tire pressure: Pressure is one of the key factors affecting premature tire wear and aging. Excessive pressure will cause greater wear on the central part of the tire, in addition to reducing the contact surface with the asphalt and consequently also reducing grip. The same happens if we have too low pressure, which will cause uneven wear (this time on the outside of the tire) and reduce the contact surface. It is recommended to check the pressure recommended by the manufacturer at least once a month, and always before a long trip. Riding with the right pressure, in addition to contributing to our safety, will reduce the risk of damaging them, and will help us save fuel.

2. Monitor tread depth and tread wear: It must be taken into account that a tire worn below the legal limit, ceases to fulfill its function and endangers our safety and that of others, since grip decreases and braking distance increases, multiplying the risk of skidding. or the dreaded aquaplaning. To ensure maximum grip and traction, the tread depth of the tires must not exceed 1.6 millimeters (established legal limit), and it is advisable to change them when the tread depth is less than 3 millimeters. In this sense, it should be remembered that driving with tires below the legal limit carries a penalty of € 200, and even immobilization of the vehicle if it is verified that the tire wear is “serious”.

3. Inspect the rubber for damage: It is not unusual to find tires with bulges on their sides as a result of a hit against the curb, or small cuts and scratches, as well as cracks caused by the passage of time and use. All this means having to go through the workshop and change not only that wheel, but also its partner on the same axle since we are in danger of having a blowout in full gear.

4. Check the alignment: If when driving with our vehicle it does not maintain a stable trajectory (it goes to the right or left when we release the steering wheel for a few seconds) or there is a vibration of the steering wheel, the alignment of the tires is probably not correct, being advisable go to a professional workshop for inspection. Some misaligned tires prevent a correct grip on the road, therefore, their operation will be poor. Hence the importance that the 4 wheels are always in line.

5. Check the valves and the caps of the tires: The valves are responsible for maintaining the tightness of the tires by containing the air pressure at the junction of the tire with the rim, therefore, they are a fundamental component. These small elements undergo a very severe strain during their life. When in doubt of poor sealing of the valve, it must be completely changed. Keep in mind that it is better and cheaper to change a valve than a tire that runs out of pressure because of it. And let’s not forget about the valve cap, as it protects it from dust and dirt, helping us to extend the life of the tire.

Tires are a fundamental component for the active safety of the vehicle, since they are the only point of contact with the asphalt. For this reason, it is vitally important to regularly check their condition, to check that the level of wear is not excessive and that they maintain the appropriate pressure. Being proactive will allow us to drive safely and, most importantly, avoid unfortunate mishaps such as a flat tire, being stranded on the road or having an accident.