The annex to the regulation of golden residence permits, in the cabinet decision on the executive regulations regarding the entry and residence of foreigners, to be implemented next month, specified the procedures for issuing and renewing golden residence permits, as it indicated that a foreigner who meets the specified conditions can apply for a golden residence, either by applying Directly on the platform of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, or through a recommendation (candidacy) by the competent federal or local government entity.

The appendix identified four advantages for holders of a golden residency permit, as it is permissible to issue residence permits to family members of a foreigner who has obtained a golden residency, including the husband and children – regardless of age – and parents, for a period of 10 years, subject to renewal. Due to his financial solvency, the foreigner entitled to golden residency from outside the country is granted a six-month, multiple-entry visa, renewable for another six months to complete his procedures.

In the event of the death of the breadwinner who obtained the golden residency, the dependent family members may remain in the country for the duration of the residency granted to them in accordance with the conditions determined by the authority.

Regarding the conditions for maintaining a golden residence permit, Article (4) of the Appendix specifies two conditions: the ability to support himself and his family without government support, and to maintain a valid health insurance for him and his family members throughout the validity period of the residence or according to what is in force with the competent local authority, The authority may take the necessary measures to ensure that those covered by the provisions of this decision continue to fulfill the conditions referred to in it throughout the validity period of the golden residence permit. And about renewing the golden residence permit.

Article (5) stated that golden residence permits are renewed with the approval of the authority and the competent authorities, as the case may be, in accordance with the same standards and requirements under which they were granted and after paying the prescribed fees. The appendix attached to the regulation identified seven categories that may be granted golden residency, as it confirmed that the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, after approval of the competent authorities, as the case may be, may grant a foreigner who meets the requirements a golden residency permit within the following categories: investors, entrepreneurs, talents, scholars and specialists. The first students and graduates, the pioneers of humanitarian work, the first line of defense. It is also permissible, by a decision of the head of the authority, to grant a golden residence permit to prominent and influential personalities within the specified categories or any other categories based on the recommendation of the competent federal and local government agencies.