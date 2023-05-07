The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced a new service for holders of driving licenses from categories not covered by the possibility of exchanging their driving licenses. The practical, known as the “road test”, and for the same fees stipulated in the law.

The Director of the Drivers Licensing Department at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Jamal Al-Sada, told «Emirates Today» that the purpose of providing the service is to save effort and time for individuals who are experienced in driving vehicles, and who have driving licenses from their countries, but they are not included in the list of countries that The license replacement service applies to them according to agreements signed between their countries and the UAE.

Al-Sada stated that the “Golden Opportunity” service is available to all nationalities, provided that the applicant has a valid residence permit and an original valid driving license from his country, adding that the service can be applied through the Authority’s website, and choose the driving institute in which he wishes to apply. Theoretical and practical exams required to obtain the license.

Al-Sada affirmed that obtaining a driving license in the UAE is required to undergo a program of training and lessons, and to conduct a set of theoretical and practical tests, with the exception of drivers who hold a driving license from the list of countries referred to previously, who were exempted from lessons and tests, provided that a set of documents are submitted. Which proves the validity of their driving licenses, adding that the “golden opportunity” will allow groups from other countries to obtain the license for the same fees approved in the law, without any increase.

He added that the “golden opportunity” will be available only once to drivers holding driving licenses from their countries, and that if they are unable to pass the required tests, they must undergo the procedures followed in obtaining a driver’s license, which requires the completion of training sessions and internal exams at the Driving Institute. , which is required to re-apply for the final practical exam, after passing which they will obtain a driver’s license.

In his response to the level and criteria of the final test required in the “Golden Opportunity” service, Al-Sada said that it is the same test, and with the same standards, stressing that it is sufficient to reveal the capabilities and capabilities of the driver, and to ensure the safety of his performance on the road.

Al-Sada stressed that those who obtain a driving license according to the “Golden Opportunity” service will be subject to the same regulations and laws, and that they are obligated to follow the procedures required to renew the license, according to the years of validity and age group, indicating that the service is available to those who hold driving licenses for light vehicles, and it does not include licenses for heavy vehicles. .

Dubai Roads: Available to all nationalities, provided they pass the practical test.

The service is available to those who hold light vehicle driving licenses and do not include heavy vehicle licenses. À from the source