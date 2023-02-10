Let me go to a magnificent phrase embodied in the divine comedy: “The darkest confines of hell are reserved for those who choose to remain neutral in times of moral crisis.”

And in this framework we could place those who choose to be in “the golden mean.” Personally, I don’t think so.

We can be cowardly in the golden mean to avoid commitments and avoid risks. But we can still be in the happy medium when we do not fully agree with either of the two extremes, especially when they become radicalized.

And in this case, we declare ourselves free, above dogmatic behavior, to be able to objectively evaluate the actions of both extremes and be in a position to contribute our bit to try to improve things.

Submerging ourselves in one of the two extremes, could lead us to approve everything that is done in it and automatically disqualify what those in front do.

This position is reductionist, it prevents us from being thoughtful and fair, it also prevents us from collaborating to improve the thinking and doing of the group to which we belong, in addition to depriving ourselves of the positive of the “opposition” current.

Placing ourselves in the middle ground allows us a panoramic view and thereby assumes the best position to make optimal decisions.

The true “golden mean” is not to submit, is to be a free thinker and place yourself above any dogma.

The dogma is defined as “Essential point of a religion, a doctrine or a system of thought that is taken for granted and that cannot be questioned within its system” so that no ideological position with dogmatic overtones can be described as progressive.

Universal truth does not exist and that fallacy is the framework that covers dogma. In it, today’s truth is the only truth, without even remotely accepting the possibility of being wrong.

The golden mean can offer the possibility of correcting positions, of enriching one’s own and tolerating that of others, which emanates maturity and inner greatness.

However, the line that divides the cowardly “golden mean” and the freethinking “golden mean” is very thin, so it is not easy to avoid crossing it.

The first is despicable, while the second is commendable. The idea is to take shelter in the latter, in the fair free-thinking medium.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact of courage, integrity and true patriotism.

Thank you