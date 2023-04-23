The ceremony of presenting the 29th Golden Mask Award took place in a chamber format on the stage of the MAMT. Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko on Saturday. Writing correspondents were not allowed to attend the ceremony, but everyone could watch the ceremony live.

Among the winners of the main nominations is the ballet “Katarina, or the Robber’s Daughter” of the Opera and Ballet Theatre. Hvorostovsky, opera “Dead City” of the Theater “New Opera” named after. Kolobov and the performance “P” by Yuri Butusov and the Satyricon Theater. Anton Fedorov’s “Child” and the Voronezh Chamber Theater were recognized as the best dramatic performance of a small form. The Theater of Nations became the leader in terms of the number of Golden Masks received.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the head of the Union of Theater Workers of the Russian Federation, Alexei Kalyagin, addressed the guests and laureates of the video award, calling the “Golden Mask” an all-Russian document.

“I am very happy and congratulate all the winners of this award. She was born in the Union of Theater Workers of Russia and has become an all-Russian document of the best performances and artists who will be awarded this award. I hope that the people who receive this award will proudly carry this title – the winner of the Golden Mask Award,” he said.

The 2023 award differs from all previous ones in that this year the Union of Theater Workers of Russia decided not to nominate nominees in the Drama/Director’s Work and Drama/Playwright’s Work categories within the framework of the 29th award – the organizers explained this by the “lack of competition” .

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

How do you like it, “Mask”: who received the main theater award